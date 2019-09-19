Grace on the Green becomes Grace in the Glen and continues its success

Grace on the Green, a local Christian music event in August, this year became Grace in the Glen, due to unresolved drainage issues in front of the Lews Castle, Stornoway.

But, this made little difference to the 170-strong crowd, who packed out the tent at the rearranged venue – the old pitch in Willow Glen.

The audience enjoyed sung praise led by the High Free Praise Band, Calum and CJ Martin, and Gaelic psalms presented by Rev James Maciver; readings and prayers were led by Revs Gordon Macleod and Hugh Ferrier.

Headlining the evening was Edinburgh-based Celtic Worship who, despite having to bring in a last-minute substitute on lead vocals, did a wonderful job of leading the crowd in a selection of familiar and not so familiar praise songs.

A collection was held on the night for Grace on the Green’s two sponsored charities for 2019: Bethesda Hospice, and Moldova & SERA Projects.

The fantastic sum of £1,400 was raised from these donations, with £700 going to each group.

Ian Murray and Charlie Nicolson accepted the cheque on behalf of Moldova & SERA Projects, expressing their gratitude to the Grace on the Green committee, and particularly those who attended the event, for their share of the donations, and explaining that it would be used for the upcoming mission trip to Moldova.

Bethesda’s cheque was collected by Natalie Keillor, who is the Fundraiser, and Catherine Janice Gomez, Bethesda Shop Manager.

The Hospice is currently working to resolve a funding deficit, and the money is a welcome token of the community’s ongoing support for the organisation.

Natalie said: “We are grateful as always to our island community for all they do to help us with the Bethesda fundraising, we are going through difficult times at present and really do need all the assistance we can get.

“We are extremely grateful to the Grace in the Glen organisers for involving us as one of the organisations to benefit from this year’s charity collection.”

Mary Ann Macleod from the Grace on the Green committee expressed her gratitude to everyone who had contributed to making the night such a success, and paid tribute to the generosity of those in attendance.

She said: “We can always rely on the kindness of the people who come to Grace on the Green, and this year was no exception.

“They were more than happy to support two such worthwhile projects, which occupy a special place in the hearts of people here in the islands, and we are so grateful to them for enabling Grace on the Green to support both Bethesda and Moldova in this way.”