Harris in bloom 2019 thanks to local lottery support

This summer Harris will be showcased with the addition of dozens of quality floral displays around Tarbert thanks to Supporters of the Western Isles Lottery with maintenance being carried out by Girlguiding Harris.

Harris Football Club received the first award of 2019 and South Harris Agricultural Show are soon to be awarded the latest proceeds.

The Lottery Team are delighted to have now partnered with Girlguiding Harris who will receive the next 3 months proceeds from Lottery sales in Harris.

All funds raised during May, June and July will be awarded to the group.

The local Girl Guides have welcomed the responsibility of upgrading their own local area by looking after the displays throughout the summer months whilst earning much needed funding for their efforts.

This is an exciting challenge for the girls and their Leader, Matilda Lomas-Mackenzie is preparing them for the big day.

The Girlguiding Leader said: “Guides take care of their environment and help their community, so this is a great responsibility for them to take on whilst also boosting much needed fundraising.”

Willowglen Garden Centre have been commissioned to provide the blooms which are scheduled to be displayed from Tuesday 28th May at 4pm. It is hoped that this project can be enhanced and expanded on in future years throughout the area.

Residents in the Harris area are encouraged to support the project by Joining the Lottery at www.westernisleslottery.co.uk. Those who prefer not to use the internet can contact the Lottery Support Line on 0300 30 40 222.