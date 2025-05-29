Headlining HebCelt is a dream come true ​

Skerryvore's journey to HebCelt Saturday headliners goes back some 20 years.

​“We were talking about it the other day,” smiles Daniel Gillespie, the co-founder of rock-trad giants Skerryvore as he recalls fondly the band’s early days of gigging in Stornoway, within touching distance of the HebCelt Festival.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​“We were just starting out, definitely the first couple of years, and we were playing at McNeill’s bar at the Square, busking in the streets, and hearing the music from the big top in the distance,” he said, “We could see the tent and saying, I hope one day we get the chance to play in that tent.

“So to be going back and to be headlining the big tent on Saturday night, it's just like a dream come true, you know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may have felt like a dream two decades ago, but there would be no stopping their talent and incredible live music shining through, as they were rewarded by taking to the stage first in 2007, followed by performances in 2012, 2017 and 2023.

Daniel Gillespie

Now Skerryvore, whose newest single ‘The Sea That Sings’ has already become a fans anthem, will return for a phenomenal fifth appearance at HebCelt 2025 under the approving gaze of Lews Castle where thousands of music lovers, many of them followers of Skerryvore, will take to its transformed green from 16 to 19 July.

“It's a festival we've always absolutely loved. Even before we got the chance to play at it, we were hanging out in Lewis for the weekend and jamming around the bars and stuff like that,” he said. “We can't wait to do that in the summer.”

This year’s event will also mark a first for the internationally acclaimed group who can now celebrate their incredible 20th anniversary together as latest inductees to the prestigious HebCelt Hall of Fame, taking their places alongside other greats including Runrig, Julie Fowlis, the Peatbog Faeries and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel (pictured) said: “It’s amazing. It makes you feel a bit old, I must say, but we got the phone call from Michelle Shields (HebCelt’s Artist Programmer) when we were in the studio rehearsing for Floors and told.

“You see the names that are on there as well. It's a huge honour and just icing the cake for us to be going up and headlining the tent in our 20th year and then being inducted to the Hall of Fame is amazing.

“It's a special year with lots of nice things happening and it's good to be able to celebrate and enjoy 20 years together as well.”

Special things, of course, include a quite incredible one off anniversary concert at Floors Castle in Kelso this coming Saturday with around 7000 people travelling to see a band who have become one of the hottest tickets in town. And Daniel is in no doubt that the same fan powered energy, that HebCelt bounce, will be out in force by the time July comes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aye, it's brilliant,” he said. “I love gigs like that. We all do. We thrive in that audience. People always ask, is it nerve-wracking going out and playing to big crowds and stuff? I think a lot of us feel the same way. It's not at all when you're playing to that number of people. It's just great energy and you feed off that.

“Probably the most nerve-wracking gigs are doing intimate things to 50 people or doing live recordings on radio or TV, that's the stuff nerve-wracking. But the gig itself, you just feel the energy, and Lewis and all the islands, you know, if you do the island festivals – it's just a great buzz, it's a great energy.

“That’s where we started the band – island hopping every summer. We've still got loads of friends on all the islands from those days. I think that's the funny thing that we always laugh at – where once people would be hanging out in pubs and at parties, and we go back now, and everybody's got kids and families and has to be sensible.

“But it is amazing to go back to the islands and we have just great memories over the years from doing that organic growth of playing the bars and just taking it step by step, and feeling very privileged that we've managed to do that and eventually get ourselves to the main stage on the Saturday night at HebCelt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Daniel said he and the band have some very special surprises up their sleeves for ticket holders heading along. “I think what we want to do is make it a real 20th anniversary, and have some guests and some surprises as well,” he said. “The aim is to make all these performances a celebration of 20 years and we are looking forward to that a lot.”

Asked how he would sum up HebCelt in just five words, he said ‘culture, island, community, music and great-times’. “We have a brilliant time at HebCelt,” he added. ”The last one was amazing, so we can't wait to come back.”