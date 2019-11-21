Help us to design the Gazette’s festive front pages for 2019

Calling out to all the budding artists in the Western Isles. Have you got what it takes to design the festive banners for the front page of the Stornoway Gazette for our Christmas and New Year editions?

We are asking all of our younger readers (under 12) to take part in the design process for our most important issues of the year.

We would like you to put your ideas down on paper for a Christmas and New Year banner proclaiming ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

The banners will appear front page on our issues out on December 19th and 26th.

The design of the Christmas banner should have a Christmas theme, perhaps this would be Santa on his sleigh, or a reindeer, or maybe feature Santa’s village or the elves making the toys.

A theme for New Year could be a party, or fireworks, or maybe some Island images.

Your banners must fill a box with the dimensions: 4cm high and 26.5 wide (no bigger).

Send your Festive Banners to: Melinda Gillen, Editor Stornoway Gazette, Unit 7, Harbour View , Cromwell Street Quay, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis HS1 2DF.

The deadline for submissions to our Season’s Greetings Competition is no later than 5pm on Monday, December 16th.

The winning design will be chosen by the editor - so get your thinking caps on - I’m looking forward to seeing all your fabulous ideas!