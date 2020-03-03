Improvements in safety and security required at Tong nursery

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar must make further improvements to the safety and security of children playing outdoors at Sgoil Araich Thunga, with the Care Inspectorate giving the authority until the end of July to make the required changes.

In a report on an inspection of the nursery at Tong School, conducted in December, the Care Inspectorate (CI) said that it had made a requirement in its previous report on the nursery for the school grounds to be made ‘safe and secure’.

But, the report states, although plans had been developed by the Comhairle ‘those had not been acted on and the outdoor area was not entirely secure’, and the Inspectorate has rated the environment of the school in its report as ‘adequate’.

The CI also stated in its report that since the last inspection of the nursery, children had access to the ‘improved development’ of the outdoor area, which has provided ‘opportunities for good outdoor play experiences, with a range of loose parts to support children’s imaginative play and physical development’.

The Care Inspectorate’s report gave an assessment of ‘good’ to the nursery in terms of the quality of its care and support and its staffing, and said that the management and leadership of the facility was also ‘good’.

Improvements in the development of care plans for children since the Inspectorate’s last inspection were noted in the report, with the recommendation that staff be given further training on how ‘to track and record children’s progress’.

The CI report also stated that children and their parents were ‘warmly welcomed’ on arrival and that relationships with parents ‘had improved’ since the previous inspection with staff being ‘better aware of the needs of parents and families’.

The report noted ‘very good’ relationships had been established...with children and their parents/carers’.

A spokesperson for the Comhairle said: “The Comhairle notes the requirement and recommendation of the Care Inspectorate report.

“The report recognises that improvement and progress has been made with both these matters since the last inspection and we continue to work with the centre to deliver fully on them within the timescales provided.”