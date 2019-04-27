Independence March in Stornoway

Several hundred Island residents took to the streets of Stornoway this afternoon to demonstrate their support for an Independent Scotland.

As the Brexit debate continues to trundle on,with the possibility of another refendum on that subject being aired once more, it has sparked the Independence Question for Scotland into life, with calls for the country to be given another referendum on separation from the UK.

This popular march today underlined the strength of feeling on this locally, with plenty waving their flags and banners in support of the prospect.