Is it going to be a Fairytale Christmas for Peat & Diesel?

Are Western Isles singing sensations Peat & Diesel on course for a Christmas number One?

Well, it certainly looks like that this Christmas dream could come true for the Hebridean band, as they are currently storming up the Apple iTunes chart with their take on The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ (Fairytale of Stornoway).

The single hit itunes yesterday and immediately connected with P&D fans, as well as proving a hit with Peat & Diesel newbies.

Lead singer Calum “Boydie” Macleod does a brilliant take on The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan and singer Mairead Nicholson takes on Kirsty MacColl’s part to add the singing skills to this revamped classic Christmas tune.

The song is currently (Monday) racing up the itunes downloads chart, with the Twitterati declaring their support for the band’s stab at Christmas number One.

Peat & Diesel are led by frontman “Boydie” on vocals and guitar; Uilleam “Uilly” Macleod on drums and Innes “G” Scott plays the accordion. Fairytale of Stornoway also features local singer and regular MacNeils performer, Mairead, to complete the line up to fabulous effect.

The band have had a sensational 2019, releasing album ‘Uptown Fank’, playing festivals and selling out tours, only last week they picked up the ‘Best Live Act’ at Scotland’s annual traditional music Oscars, ‘The Scots Trad Music Awards’.

Now, it looks like 2019 is going to end for them in sensational style, if Fairytale of Stornoway can top the pops.

Check out the single and support the band’s march up the charts at: https://music.apple.com/album/fair-of-stornoway-feat-mairead-single/1491099688