Island MSP lodges motion congratulating solo minch swimmer

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has put down a motion in the Scottish Parliament congratulating the island endurance swimmer Colin MacLeod on becoming the first man to swim solo across the Big Minch between the Mainland and the Isle of Lewis.

Colin was able to complete the crossing in 21 hours, setting off from Gairloch just after 4am on 10 June 2019, and arriving in Lemreway, South Lochs, just after 1am on 11 June, having swum an impressive 33 miles. He has so far been able to raise over £7,500 for Cancer Research UK, smashing his original target of £5,000. The first woman to complete a similar solo swim was Colleen Blair in July 2018.

Commenting, Alasdair Allan MSP said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Colin, who had been preparing for this for quite some time.

“Along with many others, I was following the steady progress he was making throughout the day on Monday tackling his amazing 33-mile swim.

“In conquering the Minch Colin has put in an incredible feat of endurance in order to raise thousands of pounds for charity. I hope he is now enjoying some well-earned rest.

“Meanwhile, Colin’s JustGiving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theminchswims “