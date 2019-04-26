Islanders are asked to help with Lyme Disease study

Western Isles residents are being asked to take part in a local study being undertaken on ‘The Impact on quality of life since the diagnosis of Lyme disease’.

The study is being completed by NHSWI Health Protection and Screening Nurse Specialist Isabell Macinnes as part of a Master’s degree in Infection Prevention and Control.

“Anyone with a diagnosis of Lyme disease confirmed by Erythema Migrans rash or positive serology is invited to participate,” said Isabell, adding: “Discussions will take place in a focus group and will be confidential – you will not be identifiable within the research.”

If you are interested in getting involved in the study, please contact Isabell MacInnes by email: 05017797@uhi.ac.uk or by telephone: 01870 603366 / 07624912900.

Closing date for applications is Friday, May 31st.