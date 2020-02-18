Isle of Harris gin is the favourite

Isle of Harris Gin has won Scotland’s Favourite Gin 2020 in the Scottish Gin Society’s annual consumer poll.

This is the third year in a row Isle of Harris Distillers have won, taking almost 10% of the 19,169 votes cast by the public.

Isle of Harris Distillers Brand Ambassador Iona Cairns, said: “Our team at the Isle of Harris Distillery are absolutely delighted and very honoured to hear that our Isle of Harris Gin has been voted the nation’s favourite in The Scottish Gin Society’s survey for the third year in a row.

“We are extremely grateful to all the gin lovers who voted for us and to our loyal customers for their continued support as we mark the fifth year of producing our Outer Hebridean spirit.”

The Isle of Harris Distillery, or the Social Distillery as it is often referred to, was opened in October 2015, in the village of Tarbert.

The distillery was the vision of Anderson ‘Burr’ Bakewell, a man who has been connected to the island for many years. He wanted to create something that would provide employment for generations to come by sharing this special place with the world.

It is both a place and an idea for bringing people together, to share the special spirit of Harris and create a sense of belonging wherever you are from. The Isle of Harris Distillery’s main purpose is to create jobs, support the fragile local economy and address issues surrounding population decline in the Outer Hebrides.

Five local distillers and two young apprentice distillers, trained from scratch in their craft, make a single malt whisky and an Outer Hebridean gin. A team of over 30 full time staff help create the beautiful spirits and welcome visitors from all over the world.

The distillery now provides secure employment and gives people a reason to remain in Harris to live and work.

The Isle of Harris Gin is the distillery’s inaugural spirit, distilled in Tarbert in a small copper gin still, known as ‘The Dottach’.

It includes flavours such as: Juniper, Coriander, Angelica Root, Orris Root, Cubebs, Bitter Orange Peel, Liquorice and Cassia Bark.

See the more on the Scottish Gin Society’s annual consumer poll at: www.thescottishginsociety.com/2020/01/17/presenting-the-scottish-gin-society-consumers-choice-awards-2020/