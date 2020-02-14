Isles’ groups get a helping hand due to Co-op’s Community Fund

Community projects across the Western Isles are to share a major funding boost as the Co-op welcomes the latest causes to its Local Community Fund.

Twenty-one causes were chosen, including, Barra Youth Cafe Project, Feis Bharraigh and Castlebay Hall and are set to receive vital funding to deliver local projects in their community.

Island groups in the Western Isles and Skye shared £34,800.

The causes directly benefit from members trading with their Co-op across its food and funeral business areas.

In addition to the personal benefits they receive for themselves, one per cent of the purchase value also goes into the local community fund pot.

Members can decide how the money is allocated and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Nick Crofts, President of the Co-op Council, whose representatives are voted for by the millions of members it represents said: “As a member-owned business with a presence in every community across the UK, the Co-op is continuing to create value for millions of members and thousands of local causes.

“By becoming a Co-op member not only are you receiving great personal rewards and benefits, you are directly helping to support vital community groups in your area.”

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op said: “Thanks to our members since 2016 more than £56 million has been raised for over 16,000 causes that make a real difference in their local communities.

“Whether it is by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing, the money generated by our Local Community Fund changes lives in communities across UK.”

Western Isles groups which benefitted from the fund are:

Castlebay Hall

Autism Eileanan Siar

Leverburgh RNLI Lifeboat Station

Uist Community Riding School

Feis Bharraigh

Alzheimer Scotland Lewis & Harris

North Uist Agricultural Society

Balivanich Play Park

Buttons & Bows at Ceolas

Barra Youth Cafe Project

Dyslexia Scotland Hebrides

Uist Coastal Rowing Club

Uist Youth Cafe