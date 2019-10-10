Job fears for Arnish Yard workers

Unconfirmed reports are circulating suggesting a number of job losses in Stornoway at the Arnish Fabrication Yard.

Questions to the fabrication yard’s operators BiFab, which is now owned by Canadian company DF Barnes, and the GMB Union have as yet not been answered although a spokesperson for DF Barnes commented: “We are pleased that we have been able to employ more people at Arnish than originally planned for the piles contract and for an extended period of time. We continue to work towards more contracts to bring even more work to Arnish. Our goal, like the goal of the community is to have as many people working for as long as possible.”

The Gazette understands, although we are seeking confirmation, a number of staff have already been let go with more staff expected to follow in the coming weeks.

We will bring you more information when we can as we await statements.

BiFab were earlier this year awarded a contract by GeoSea to produce supports worth up to £26.5 million as part of the Moray East offshore wind farm development which was expected to create up to 80 jobs in Stornoway.