‘Kneecap would be brilliant at HebCelt’, says Lanntair boss ​

The band are no strangers to controversy but, says Sean Paul, their contribution to Irish has been huge

​Controversial Irish rap group Kneecap would be “brilliant” at the HebCelt music festival in Stornoway, according to An Lanntair chief executive Sean Paul O Hare.

Speaking ahead of his participation at a conference about how to empower Gaelic and Irish speaking communities, the arts centre boss called the trio “the best thing for the Irish language in years”.

His support for the band comes after they were axed from Scotland’s TRNSMT festival following footage which appeared to show a band member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory.”

The band subsequently apologised to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox and claimed they had faced a “co-ordinated smear campaign”, with the video having been “deliberately taken out of all context”.

Since then, they have been confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury and Sean Paul, who hails from Belfast himself, reckons they will be one of the highlights.

An Lanntair is no stranger to the Kneecap phenomenon, having hosted a screening of the multi-award-winning film about the band’s rise to fame during the Outer Hebrides Film Festival last year.

Now, Sean Paul has stressed the “huge contribution” they have made in terms of raising awareness and increasing the relevance “of the Irish language”.

He said: “You can agree or disagree with their politics but in terms of how they deliver their messages, in Irish, it’s just huge for the language. It’s a massive boost. They’re playing sellout crowds around the world, so I think it’s a huge injection for those who have been involved with developing the Irish language for many years.

“It’s just recognition of the language, how much it’s alive today. That’s how important it is and I think for young people in particular it’s very, very important that they see that people from local communities can come together in a creative way and create a band, create music, and make that impact. In terms of what young people have to look up to, it’s brilliant.”

Sean Paul stressed Kneecap were not pioneers in terms of driving that language forward – citing Calum Fraser’s Gaelic rock band and Belfast reggae band Bréag among other recent influencers – but they were “certainly a bit different”.

He said: “They pull in thousands of people and I think they’re a brilliant festival band. I’d love to see them up in the island and I think it would be a boost for people here, for Gaelic speakers here, and young Gaelic speakers, to see somebody like Kneecap coming onto the stage and rapping and performing in Irish. I think that’s a great boost and a great thing culturally as well, so yeah, of course I’d love to see them, and they’re an Irish band.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to this year’s HebCelt and all the great artists who’ll be there. It will be a fantastic week and maybe down the line the folks at HebCelt could look at bringing up an Irish language band like Kneecap. It would be brilliant.”

Sean Paul’s attended the “Ceangal/Connect” symposium, which took place in Aberdeen on Monday and Tuesday, where leading voices in Gaelic from Scotland and Ireland came together to examine key challenges and opportunities facing the communities of Gaelic and Irish speakers.