Legend Plant joins HebCelt line up

The Hebridean Celtic Festival’s 25th anniversary celebration will be graced by legendary singer songwriter Robert Plant and his latest musical collaboration.

Saving Grace featuring Plant and fellow vocalist Suzi Dian will take to the HebCelt stage on Thursday, 16 July in a major coup for the multi award winning island festival.

The acoustic cooperative, which also includes Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, and cuatro), played their first public gig just over a year ago and have since played to small audiences at theatres and festivals around the UK.

Their sound has been described as bluesy and folk-inspired, which packs a punch ranging ‘from a whisper to a scream’.

Best known as the lead singer and lyricist of Led Zeppelin, one of the most successful and influential bands in rock history, Plant is regarded as one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

He said of performing at HebCelt: “I have a deep and charged connection with those faraway islands and look forward to returning to the beautiful machair and to bring a different slant to my longstanding game.”

Saving Grace will join Texas, Seasick Steve, Tide Lines and Julie Fowlis as some of the star names on the bill for the milestone festival.

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan said: “Our 25th anniversary festival is a very special occasion and the programme reflects that.

“Robert Plant is a legendary name in the music scene and it is so exciting that he and the other highly accomplished musicians in Saving Grace will be joining us for such a significant event.”

The 25th anniversary HebCelt will be held from 15-18 July in Lewis and Harris.

Also announced for the anniversary line up are Colin Macleod, Mischa Macpherson, Sean Harrison, Rusty Shackle, INYAL, Hecla, Ryan Young & Jenn Butterworth, Scott C. Park, Nicky Murray and James Nicol.