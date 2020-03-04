Letter - This must benefit all in the Islands!

I would like to draw your reader’s attention to the Arnish Community Energy Wind Farm Project, which a lot of readers will not have heard of.

The Project, as it is sited on Stornoway Trust land (presumably, currently leased to LWP) was only open to groups, associations and community trusts, within the Stornoway Trust estate boundaries.

The project is quoted to deliver £4.5m of annual profit after year 10 of operation, with 18 groups in the Stornoway Trust area understood to have signed up to the project.

Every one of these groups will receive a projected £250,000 per annum share each year after year 10 of the project’s operation.

Within these 18 groups, they mainly seem to be populated by villages within the Broad Bay area, with only one residents’ association group in the town of Stornoway being part of the project.

A deadline of notes of interest to be part of the project had to be intimated by June 30 last year and each group had to be properly constituted by the end of 2019.

It is also understood that any groups who had not noted an interest before June 30, 2019 could not be included in the project after this date.

This, at present, would appear to be a fait accompli.

The only reference that I can find to this proposed project on the Stornoway Trust website is a single sentence comment, titled Community wind farm consortium from their Trust meeting report dated August 26, 2019.

This project unfortunately appears very much to have gone under the radar.

Currently, most of the groups standing to benefit are locations/villages outside the town of Stornoway.

This is, in my opinion, a totally ludicrous situation, where one community/village would get a potentially sizeable income stream after year 10 of operation, when the vast majority of the other residents, including the largest community and population of Stornoway, would get no, or limited financial benefit, from the project to assist in any community development work.

This is not what the general populace of these Islands have been told by both CNES and the Stornoway Trust about wind farm developments bringing benefit to the wider community of the Western Isles.

To quote Norman A. Maciver (current Stornoway Trust chairman) from his 2018 candidate statement: “That is why I have consistently supported the Trust’s stance on renewable energy in the belief that our resources should be geared to be of benefit to all rather than the few.”

This, at present, would appear not to be the case.

My thought process, is that any financial windfall from this proposed project should go into a central managed pot.

Then all the communities within the Stornoway Trust estate area and beyond would have access to any required community funding from this centralised pot.

I feel that the critical cut-off date has limited validity, given the recent CfD auction results and OFGEM’s subsequent decision on the Interconnector.

The proposed project is not on an immediate and deliverable timeline that would preclude additional groups from coming onboard and becoming part of the project after these two earlier cut-off dates.

The main point I want to stress is that it is worth taking the time to get this right, with input from as much of the community as possible and the creation of a “centralised pot” so that the project would benefit ALL in the wider Stornoway Trust area and also the wider community of the Western Isles, if there should be an income stream from future renewable energy projects.

This project and scenario is one that needs to be explained properly and publicly by those elected to represent the best interests of the Stornoway Trust estate and also our Islands. – Yours, etc.,

John Morrison

Stornoway