Lewis Care Home restricts visiting to protect residents from Coronavirus

Blar Buidhe Care Home on the outskirts of Stornoway has taken the decision to restrict visiting to essential visitors only.

A spokesman for HC-One, who run the home, said: “This decision has not been taken lightly, but we hope you will understand that it has been taken purely in the interests of protecting our residents from Coronavirus, which will remain our absolute priority.

“There is currently no restriction on Healthcare Professionals visiting the home and there will be no adverse effect on the continuity of care.

“For further information please call 01851-706067.

“We thank you all for your understanding in this matter.”