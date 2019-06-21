Lewis Christian Conference 2019

This year’s Lewis Christian Conference is due to take place from Friday 28th June through to Monday 1st July.

The Conference will be held in St Columba’s Church in Stornoway and the speaker is to be Dr Robert Smith Jr, from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dr Robert Smith, Jr. holds the Charles T. Carter Baptist Chair of Divinity at Beeson Divinity School where he teaches Christian Preaching.

Previously he served as the Carl E. Bates Associate Professor of Christian Preaching at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

A popular teacher and preacher, he received Southern’s 1996 Findley B. Edge Award for Teaching Excellence.

An ordained Baptist minister, he served as pastor of the New Mission Missionary Baptist Church in Cincinnati, OH for twenty years. He earned his Ph.D. while serving as pastor.

There will be three conference meetings on the Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings at 7.30 pm.

Dr Smith Jr will also preach at North Harris Free Church 11 am and at 6 pm at Back Free Church on Sunday 30 June.

There will be a fellowship meeting after the service at Back Free Church.

In addition to the conference meetings there will be an After Hours event at 9.00 pm in the Woodlands Centre on Friday 28th for the 16-30 age group and a Ladies Prayer Breakfast with Dr Wanda Taylor-Smith on Saturday 29th June at 8.30 am in the Failte Centre, Bayhead (booking essential 07713013651).

A range of Christian organisations will also be present over the conference weekend to share their work with conference goers.

All are welcome to attend the conference meetings.