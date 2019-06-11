Lewis pupils proudly perform at this year’s local Mod

The 2019 Lewis Provincial Mod (Mòd Ionadail Leòdhais 2019) took place last week from June 4th to 7th, ending with a special Prizewinners’ Concert, on Friday evening at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway.

As usual many Island pupils took part in the event and proudly collected their prizes for achievement in the language across sections such as: Conversation, Recitation, Singing, Drama and Musicianship.

Nicolson Institute Drama Group

Here are some of this year’s participants and to see a full gallery of prizewinners see this week and next week’s edition of the Stornoway Gazette out on June 13th and 20th.

Nicolson Institute Precenting Group

Pairc Unison Choir

Stornoway Primary Gaelic Medium Drama Group

West Side School's Precenting Group

Laxdale Primary Folk Group