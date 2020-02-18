Live Q&A for apprenticeships

There will be a livestream Q&A viewable online for any young people or parents who may be interested in finding out what Foundation Apprenticeships the Comhairle has to offer for the coming year.

The online session will take place at 7:30pm on Monday, February 17th.

In 2019, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and partners secured a Skills Development Scotland contract to the value of £570K to support the delivery of Foundation Apprenticeships for the 2019/20 academic year and beyond.

Foundation Apprenticeships form an offer within the senior phase of secondary education and provides the appropriate underpinning knowledge and experience to enable young people to progress to a modern and graduate apprenticeship programmes within the local economy and nationally.

The panel for the live Q&A will share more information on the scheme with parents and pupils.

This panel will consist of Dolina Smith (Apprenticeship Manager, CnES), Iain MacMillan (Principal of the Lews Castle College), Angus Maclennan (Head teacher at e-Sgoil), Gordon Young (Head teacher of Sgoil Lionacleit).

The panel also includes Hamish Scott (First year Foundation Apprentice in Creative Digital Media (Gàidhlig) Sir E Scott), Megan Murray (First Year ChildCare Apprentice, The Nicolson Institute) and Seumus MacRae (First Year Engineering, Sgoil Lionacleit).

Up to 105 places on seven Foundation Apprenticeships will be available to pupils entering S4 and S5 in 2020 - in Castlebay School, Sgoil Lionacleit, Sir E Scott School and The Nicolson Institute.

Fifteen places are available in each of the following sectors starting from June. For the first time, the Comhairle will also be offering one year Foundation Apprentices. These have been chosen in response to pupil demand and opportunities for further/higher education/training and jobs.

The sectors chosen include: Business Skills; Creative & Digital Media (delivered in both English and Gàidhlig); Engineering; Food and Drink Technologies; Social Services Children and Young People; Social Services and HealthCare and ICT Software.

The Q&A session can be viewed at: http://www.e-sgoil.com/foundationapprenticeshipslivestreamqna/