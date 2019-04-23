Looking ahead to the benefits which will come from the development of the former Bragar School

A new lease of life is being brought to the former Bragar School on the West Side, which is set to boost the local community.

Rachel Mackenzie, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) Outer Hebrides Area Manager was among those who met at Grinneabhat in North Bragar recently to look ahead to the start of the project.

HIE is supporting Urras Coimhearsnachd Bhràdhagair is Àrnoil (UCBA), the Bragar and Arnol Community Trust and Mrs Mackenzie said: “We are delighted to be in a position to help UCBA finalise their funding package.

“The group has ambitious plans to revitalise the community and improve the location as a place to live and work.

“The centre has been used as a base for community engagement since the school closed and plans to refurbish the school will enable it to become a quality modern community hub with a focus on Gaelic and cultural tourism serving the area and creating employment and sustainable income for the community.

“We are pleased to work with the group and to support this project.”

In addition to HIE, the project has also received support from a wide range of local and national organisations including the National Lottery Community Fund, the Scottish Government and COSLA Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (with support from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar), the Climate Challenge Fund, the Robertson Trust, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the Scottish Communities Landfill Fund, Western Isles Development Trust, and also the Aspiring Communities Fund supported by the Scottish Government and European Social Fund.

Work on the redevelopment of Grinneabhat will be undertaken by O’ Mac Construction Limited with Tighean Innse Gall as Project Managers and will begin on May 7th.