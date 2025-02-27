Lulu to headline HebCelt

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Lulu performs on stage accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during The Sound of 007 in concert at The Royal Albert Hall on October 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions & Prime Video) : .

Scots pop icon Lulu will headline this year’s Hebridean Celtic Festival with a spectacular summer performance celebrating her six decades in music.

​Best known for her ten Top 10 singles including the chart-topping Relight My Fire with Take That, Eurovision-winning Boom Bang-A-Bang, James Bond theme The Man With The Golden Gun, and her iconic debut hit Shout - Lulu will take the main stage on Friday, July 18.

The Scots legend, who wowed crowds at Glastonbury last year and announced that this will be her final year of touring, shared her excitement at coming to HebCelt. She told fans: “I’m looking forward to visiting the Outer Hebrides and performing at HebCelt in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis - see you in July.”

Joining Lulu are festival favourites and Celtic rock superstars Skerryvore, who will celebrate their 20th anniversary as one of Scotland’s best loved exports by taking the crowd’s hand with a full-band performance on Saturday, July 19.

Known for electrifying audiences worldwide, Skerryvore promises to deliver a high-energy set filled with fan anthems and special guests. Accordionist and founding member Daniel Gillespie said: “This is a special year for the band as we celebrate 20 years of Skerryvore.

“To headline the Saturday night at HebCelt means the world to us as we remember playing McNeils Bar all those years ago and dreaming of playing the main stage of the festival. We can’t wait to see everyone on the island in July and have a very special show planned to celebrate 20 years.”

‘Mountain Music’ star Nina Nesbitt, who has racked up more than a billion streams on Spotify with her previous album ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’, and a string of hits including ‘The Best You Had’ and ‘Luv Me a Little’, will also make her HebCelt debut and said she was delighted to be performing back in Scotland.

Nina, who has been supporting Snow Patrol on their sold out UK and Ireland tour which ends in Belfast tonight, said: ”I’m looking forward to visiting HebCelt for the first time - it’s always a pleasure to play for a Scottish crowd.”

The fan-fuelled 2025 line-up also features headliners Tide Lines who will play to a 67,000 sell-out crowd ahead of the Scotland v Wales Six Nations rugby clash at Murrayfield next weekend, and Brit Award-winning Eddi Reader. Other must see performances revealed today includes Kassidy, Tom McGuire & The Brassholes, TRIP, Astro Bloc, Isla Scott, Laura Silverstone, Cassie and Maggie, Alasdair White & Keith Morrison, Ciorstaidh Beaton, Iona Mairead, and Fèis Eilean an Fhraoich.

They join previously announced Beluga Lagoon, Lauren Collier, LUSA, El Sartel, Samba Sene & Diwan, The Tumbling Souls, Josie Duncan, Madison Violet, Elias Alexander, Cala, Trail West, Ruairidh Gray, Malin Lewis Trio, internet sensation NATI. and Gaelic TV icon Donnie Dòtaman.

A record 70% of those acts performing at HebCelt this year are female led or have female members, affirming the festival’s long standing pledge to Keychange, the international campaign to address gender inequality in the music industry. HebCelt Festival has proudly ensured it has had at least 50:50 gender balance every year since 2014.

HebCelt’s Artist Programmer and Director Michelle Shields highlighted the diversity and richness of this year’s line-up, saying: “This year’s festival truly celebrates music across generations, from trailblazers like Lulu and Eddi Reader to the next generation of stars including NATI., Josie Duncan, and Lauren Collier.

“Our Celtic roots are proudly represented with Skerryvore marking their 20th year and consistently one of our most requested acts by fans, Highland heroes Tide Lines, and festival favourites like Trail West, Cala, and The Tumbling Souls. We’re also thrilled to spotlight talents like LUSA and Elias Alexander, alongside live sensations Beluga Lagoon, Tom McGuire & the Brassholes and Kassidy.

“There’s truly something for everyone at HebCelt, including cult Gaelic star Donnie Dòtaman who lit up so many childhood’s, and the talented young musicians from Fèis who once again are opening the Island Stage on Saturday afternoon.”

She added: “This year’s festival also has the strongest line-up of female performers any of us can remember, from our headliners Lulu, Nina and Eddi to the likes of Madison Violet who have just announced this will be one of their last shows, plus new and exciting talent such as Laura Silverstone, Iona Mairead, Ciorstaidh Beaton and Isla Scott.

“We simply can’t wait to welcome music lovers of all tastes to what promises to be one of the most eclectic, vibrant, and memorable festivals yet.”

This year’s festival will also feature a special celebration of An Lanntair, the renowned arts centre in Stornoway, as it marks 40 years as a cultural beacon for the islands. Details to be revealed next month will include unique one-off performances and collaborations, live band ceilidhs, and return of the beloved late-night festival club.

Since 1996, HebCelt has been a cornerstone of Scotland’s cultural calendar, attracting music lovers from around the globe to the stunning setting of the Outer Hebrides. It is on course to have helped generate more than £40m for the local economy by the time it marks its 30th anniversary edition in 2027.

Creative Scotland highlighted its importance by endorsing the festival earlier this month and securing its long term planning with a three year funding package. Sponsorship opportunities for businesses to partner the festival, including three year deals, are now available.

This year's festival will take place from July 16 –19 in and around Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, combining world-class performances with the rich cultural heritage of the islands, and one of the most anticipated events of the UK’s festival season.