Macaulay College’s new equipment thanks to salmon company

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has supported Macaulay College in Lewis with a donation towards new woodwork equipment in a recent round of its community fund awards.

Macaulay College offers a programme of activities to those with additional social and educational requirements, including school children, adults with learning difficulties and nursing home residents, with each project led by the interests of the attendees.

A recent project has seen the College assisting on the restoration of Bayhead Miniature Golf Course, creating entertaining and engaging features which can be enjoyed by the local community.

The SSC Community Fund was established in 2017 as part of the Company’s Community Charter and gives its staff the opportunity to nominate local groups, charities and organisations that support health and wellbeing, for a funding grant of up to £250.

Macaulay College was nominated to receive the valuable funds, which have been used to purchase a new bandsaw, by Paul Condy, Sustainability Coordinator of SSC Marybank in Lewis.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “We are committed to promoting health and wellbeing in the communities where our staff live and work, and we are delighted to support Macaulay College.

“It is a great initiative which contributes to the wider community on the Isle of Lewis.”

Roland Engebretsen, Director of Macaulay College, said: “This funding has contributed to new woodworking equipment, which will open up a whole new world of art, craft and construction possibilities for our members.

“Macaulay College is a small social enterprise that has a big impact on the local community.

“We are very grateful to The Scottish Salmon Company for their kind donation.”