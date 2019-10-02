More than 350 Western Isles households have received help through the Warmer Homes scheme

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the impact of Warmer Homes Scotland on fuel poor households in his constituency.

More than 350 households across the Islands have benefitted from the scheme’s help since it was launched in 2015, each of them saving over £300 on their energy bills per year.

The £224 million Warmer Homes Scotland scheme provides a step-by-step service to help make homes warmer and more comfortable.

Assistance can include installing new and efficient boilers, fitting new radiators, insulating lofts or even working with partners to install gas mains to make heating homes in hard to reach areas more affordable.

All work is carried out by registered and accredited local sub-contractors, who work to rigorous quality standards across the country.

Warmworks is the managing agent of Warmer Homes Scotland and receives referrals to the scheme from Home Energy Scotland.

The work undertaken in the Western Isles relies on the support of local agencies such as Tighean Innse Gall, who work closely with Warmworks and play an important part in referring people to the scheme, for help to heat their homes more affordably.

Alasdair Allan MSP said: “I welcome the impact that Warmer Homes Scotland has made in my constituency.

“For too many families, living in fuel poverty is a harsh reality and it is great to know that they are now living in warmer, cosier homes with greatly reduced fuel bills.

“I would encourage others to check if they are eligible to receive help under the scheme, as improvements could make a significant difference this winter and for years to come.

“I am also delighted that our local community led scheme, delivered by Tighean Innse Gall, on behalf of CnES and Scottish Government, has led to even greater help.

“Most MSPs do not have such a wonderful local scheme in their constituency, and I am proud of the work that’s done here.

“I also note that TIG refers more people to the national scheme than anywhere else in Scotland – a real achievement!”

Fuel poverty remains at the forefront of the Scottish Government’s agenda having released a route map, Energy Efficient Scotland, which outlines the path the Government wishes to take to make Scottish homes more efficient by 2040.

The Fuel Poverty (Targets, Definition and Strategy) Scotland Act has also recently been passed, which makes a statutory provision to help those who are living in fuel poverty.

Stewart Wilson, Tighean Innse Gall’s chief executive said: “It is great that Alasdair is so supportive of action to tackle fuel poverty.

“At our AGM just the other night, he showed considerable support for our partnership working.

“It’s great to know that by working together there is help for local folk in need, both from the national scheme and from the local, trusted and for the community Tighean Innse Gall.”

Ross Armstrong, Warmworks’ Managing Director said: “The most valuable difference that Warmer Homes Scotland can make is to give people the comfort and peace of mind that they can afford to stay warm in their own home.

“We are delighted to have helped over 350 households in Alasdair Allan’s constituency and we hope to build on our efforts in the years to come.”