MSP raises St Brendans issue with Health Secretary

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan raised the issue of the replacement of St Brendan’s hospital and care home on the Isle of Barra with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman MSP during yesterday’s (Wednesday) session of the Scottish Parliament.

It has been recognised since 2011 that there is a need for the facility to be replaced.

NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are currently considering proposals which would integrate the current hospital, health and social care development with that of replacing Castlebay community school and other Comhairle services in Barra.

Alasdair Allan MSP commented: “This was a useful opportunity to again raise the replacement of St Brendan’s and the need for the community to be properly informed and involved as the project develops.

“Next week marks an important milestone, as the Comhairle is due to meet to consider the options outlined by the feasibility study.

“This represents significant potential for the development of public services in Barra and Vatersay, and there is increasing evidence of collaboration and partnership between the Council, Health Board and Scottish Government in the development of this project.

“I am grateful for the Cabinet Secretary’s continued assurances that St Brendan’s will be replaced at the earliest opportunity.

“The community in Barra and Vatersay have already waited long enough.”