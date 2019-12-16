Music groups benefit from Eilidh’s Trust funding

Youth music initiatives across Scotland have been awarded funding in the inaugural round of grants by the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust in memory of the 14-year-old from the Isle of Barra who was a victim of Manchester Arena attack.

A total of £12,000 has been awarded to 13 groups (listed below) which focus on developing the skills and abilities of young musicians by providing tuition across a range of disciplines.

The funding will support their work and enable them to extend their teaching as well as, in some cases, purchase much needed new equipment for the musicians.

Music groups from the Highlands to the Borders are listed among the inaugural beneficiaries ensuring that Eilidh’s Trust supports young people across the country and allow them to follow in Eilidh’s musical footsteps and continue her musical journey.

There is also a special award to the Manchester Community Pipe Band in recognition of the work they do with young musicians in their area and recognises their support of Eilidh’s Trust and their commitment to our ambitions.

Eilidh’s Trust was established in memory Eilidh MacLeod who died along with 21 others in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

The trust supports music education for young people reflecting Eilidh’s own musical ability and enjoyment as a piper with the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

The trust will also manage and maintain a permanent memorial to Eilidh and a garden of remembrance and reflection on Barra.

Annag MacLean, trustee of Eilidh’s Trust and former headteacher of Barra’s Castlebay Community School said: “We are delighted and thrilled to announce the first full funding round of grants for local community music groups across Scotland. This support will contribute to the excellent work they are doing to encourage and nurture the local talent among young musicians and will allow them to continue developing their skills.

“These grants are a demonstration of our commitment and intent to support young musicians in their ambitions in Eilidh’s memory.

“This financial support could only be made possible through the huge generosity of the many people who have donated to our fundraising efforts and the organisations who have supported our work.”

Iain Watson of Glasgow’s Govan Schools and Community Pipe Band, welcomed their funding.

He said: “This support from Eilidh’s Trust is so very welcome and could not have come at a better time for us.

“This funding will allow us to continue our work with the young pipers and extend some of our teaching hours which will support our young musicians to grow in their talents and develop their confidence as performers.

“Everyone at the pipe band are so grateful to the trust for considering us as beneficiaries and we look forward to putting this funding to very good use.”

Arthur Cormack, chief executive of Feisean nan Gaidheal which also received support, added: “Thank you so much to Eilidh’s Trust for their generous donation towards our annual Ceilidh Trail programme.

“The Trail is a fantastic and very popular initiative which allows young musicians from across the Fèis movement to showcase their musical abilities through professional performance opportunities – something we know Eilidh’s Trust is eager to promote.

“This funding will support those performance opportunities for our young musicians and help them grow their abilities.

“We know The Ceilidh Trail will continue to produce many very capable musicians of the future and this grant will help to achieve that.”

Donald ‘Ban’ MacDonald, pipe major of Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band said: “We were very surprised to receive the donation from Eilidh’s Trust and we are incredibly grateful for their generosity.

“Our young musicians are equally as delighted and excited at what we can do with this funding in Eilidh’s memory.

“This money will allow us to continue our work with young pipers and drummers across Barra, the Uists and Benbecula and give them every opportunity to follow their own musical journeys.”

It is hoped that a further round of funding will be made in the first half of 2020.

Any groups that wish to be considered for support should contact Eilidh’s Trust at hello@eilidhstrust.org.uk

Groups awarded funding:

Mull Music Makers - Argyll and Bute - £750

Mull Mod Club - Argyll and Bute - £750

Sgoil Bhagh a Chaisteal (Castlebay Community School) - Western Isles - £500

Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band - Western Isles - £1500

Lewis and Harris Youth Pipe Band - Western Isles - £1000

Taigh Dhonnchaidh - Western Isles - £750

Skye Youth Pipe Band - Highland - £750

Artsplay Highland - Highland - £750

Clann Thròndairnis - Highland - £750

Riddell Fiddles - Scottish Borders - £750

Govan Schools and Community Pipe Band - Glasgow - £1,000

Sgoil Ghàidhlig Glaschu (Glasgow Gaelic School, music dept) - Glasgow - £500

Ceilidh Trail (Feisean nan Gaidheal) - Across Scotland - £750

Manchester Community Pipe Band - Manchester -£1500