National Gaelic Schools Debate to kick-off in Stornoway

Stornoway is set to host the first two rounds of this year’s National Gaelic Schools Debate.

Forty children from schools across Scotland will take part in the competition in Stornoway Town Hall over two days of debate in early November, with the finals taking place in the main debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in early December.

The event is celebrating its twentieth year, and the final in Holyrood is also part of the Scottish Parliament’s twentieth anniversary celebrations.

Evelyn Coull Macleod from the National Gaelic School’s Debate Management Committee, said: “We are very much looking forward to the twentieth year of the National Gaelic Schools Debate, and to welcoming the schools to Stornoway once again. “Following the success of the 2018 Debate, which saw Hannah Macleod and Sandy Morrison from The Nicolson Institute emerge as the worthy winners, a high level of competition was set and we look forward to another year of interesting and thought-provoking debates.”

The draw for Round One is as follows:

Morning:

Mallaig Secondary School V Inverness Royal Academy A

Sir E Scott V Bishopbriggs Royal Academy A

Dunoon Academy V Lionacleit School

Nicolson Institute V Glasgow Gaelic School

Afternoon:

Gairloch High School A V Ardnammurchan High School

Bishopbriggs Royal Academy B V Portree High School

Seumas Gillespie High School V Gairloch High School B

Inverness Royal Academy B V Castlebay Community School

The first two rounds will be held in the Town Hall in Stornoway on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th November 2019, with the final in Edinburgh on 4 and 5 December.