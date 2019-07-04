New care and housing development at Goathill Farm, Stornoway starts

Over the next three years, the land adjacent to Goathill Farm will be transformed to provide a new care facility for Lewis and affordable housing for residents of Stornoway.

The development includes a 52-bed care home, 50 extra-care units, and 74 houses (58 for rent and 16 for purchase through the shared equity scheme) and is due for completion by autumn 2022.

A view from Sand Street overlooking the new housing and care home complex.

The project has been developed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Hebridean Housing Partnership with funding assistance from the Scottish Government at an estimated total cost of £46m and is a significant part of the implementation of a review of care facilities on the island and of the Local Housing Strategy, specifically the provision of affordable housing in Stornoway.

The construction works are to be undertaken in three distinct phases.

The first phase, comprising preliminary civil engineering works across the entire site at Perceval Road, Stornoway, is to be undertaken by main contractor Wates Group in conjunction with their principal subcontractor McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd.

Construction works are to commence during the first week in July.

A view to the new care home entrance.

The construction of the second phase of the project, comprising the construction of the care home and extra-care housing, is scheduled to commence in the autumn of 2019 with completion of both facilities by summer 2021.

The third phase, comprising the construction by Hebridean Housing Partnership and O’Mac Construction Ltd of 74 new homes – 58 homes for rent and 16 for purchase through the Shared Equity Scheme – is also planned to commence in autumn 2019 with the first homes becoming available by March 2021.

Cllr Roddie Mackay, the Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “Reaching this key milestone in what is undoubtedly a significant investment in the islands’ assets and infrastructure is testimony to all the key providers having a shared commitment and vision to improve the provision of care for the Islands.”

Norman M Macleod, Chairman of the Hebridean Housing Partnership, added: “Getting to this stage has not been without its challenges but last week the Comhairle, the Scottish Government and Hebridean Housing Partnership were able to give the green light to the project finally moving from drawing board to cutting the turf.”