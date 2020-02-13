New energy efficiency rules will impact homeowners - give your views on the proposed changes to the Scottish Government

Energy efficiency in the home is critically important for the environment and for individual homeowners’ pockets.

The Scottish Government is urging homeowners across the Western Isles to provide their views on its proposals for a new, legally-binding standard for home energy efficiency from 2024 onwards, which will help tackle climate change and eradicate fuel poverty.

Currently, 62 per cent of homes are owner-occupied, but only 38 percent of these have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or above.

Improvements to properties will mean financial outlay for homeowners, however, Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said that the Scottish Government is supporting home-owners to make their homes warmer and cheaper to heat.

He explained: “We are facing a global climate emergency and for our part, the Scottish Government is doing all we can to tackle climate change.

“Social landlords are already making excellent progress towards their energy efficiency target and with this standard, we will help homeowners to do the same.

“By the end of 2021, we’ll have allocated more than £1bn since 2009 to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency, to make homes warmer and cheaper to heat.”

LOCAL ENGAGEMENT EVENTS

Legally binding standards are already in progress in both social rented and privately rented homes.

Locally Tighean Innse Gall (TIG) will be conducting a series of local engagement events across the islands in order to collate the responses of islanders and pass these on to the Scottish Government.

It is hoped that the Government will take these local opinions and any issues particular to the Islands into account when shaping the Energy Efficient Scotland programme and its next steps for action in owner-occupied housing.

The consultation will be open until March 26th.

See more information on the consultation at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/energy-efficient-scotland-improving-energy-efficiency-owner-occupied-homes/

TIG in partnership with the Stornoway Community Council will be holding the first of its local engagement events on February 20th at the Bridge Centre, Bayhead, Stornoway at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend and give their views on the Scottish Government’s proposed new rules on energy efficiency in the home.