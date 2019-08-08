New initiative for the Lewis Sports Centre in Stornoway

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has launched a new programme aimed at making the lives of all people with additional support needs attending the Lewis Sports Centre in Stornoway more comfortable and clearer.

The pilot scheme, in partnership with the Comhairle’s Multimedia Unit, will allow Sports Centre staff, partners, carers and other support staff to utilise brand new 2D graphics of the Sports Centre layout and a physical 3D model, in order to familiarise people with additional support needs with all areas of the building.

Tony Wade, Sports Facilities Manager, said: “We were approached to see if new graphics could be prepared to help assist a range of customers to access Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais more effectively.

“Teachers and health professionals can now create a ‘storyboard’ to talk a young person through the building in advance of their first visit.

“This will hopefully make the process much smoother and reduce the sense of anxiety about entering a large, busy unfamiliar building.

“The Multimedia Unit staff have done an amazing job in putting the plans together and hard copies are available at Sports Centre Reception for customers and online on the Comhairle web site.”

Evelyn Coull Macleod, Multimedia Manager at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “It was a delight for the Multimedia Unit to work alongside Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais in bringing this resource to fruition.

“Utilising the latest innovative technology we were able to successfully realise Mr Wade’s vision.

“We hope that this will be a useful resource not only for current users of the Ionad Spòrs but to the wider community.”