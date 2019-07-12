Nicolson Institute prizegiving Dux of the School, winning the Gibson Medal and Parent Council Quaich, is Jamie Tyler. Proxime Accessit, winning the Macrae Medal and Parent Council Quaich, is Sorley Malcolm. Celebrating Nicolson Institute pupils achievements at this years’ annual prizegiving ceremony. Do you spot any of your young family members? The Nicolson S1 prizewinners receive their certificates. See next week’s Stornoway Gazette for the Laxdale prizewinners. The Nicolson S2 prizewinners receive their certificates. The Nicolson S3 prizewinners receive their certificates. Nicolson Institute S4 with their certificates and prizes. Nicolson Institute S5 with their certificates and prizes. Nicolson Institute S6 with their certificates and prizes. Using the arts to connect better with Western Isles’ older generation