NYCOS Isle of Lewis Choir seeks new members

NYCOS Isle of Lewis Choir is searching for new members.

Children from Primary 3 upwards are invited to a free half-hour workshop on Wednesday 12 June at Stornoway Primary School, where they will take part in a range of fun and informal singing games and rhymes.

A parent of a current member says: “NYCOS is an incredibly valuable and very special part of my son’s life, I cannot recommend it enough.

“Choir is the highlight of his week; he has made so many friends at and it’s amazing to see how confident he has become each year.

“When we attend the concerts it’s wonderful to see all the skills the children have developed.”

In the first year, the choir meets for an hour every Thursday evening during term time, where children learn and sing together with others their age.

The musicianship programme (based on Kodály methodology) helps to develop skills such as learning to read music, pitching, rhythm, sound production, solo singing and music theory.

Sign up now at nycos.org.uk/workshop