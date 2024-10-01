OH!CON ‘thrilled’ to win Scottish creative award

Hereward Proops and Kathleen Milne from OH!CON receiving the Creative Lives Award for Scotland at the ceremony in London.

​OH!CON, the comic con festival for the Outer Hebrides, has won a national award celebrating creativity, just two years after it was launched and ahead of this year’s event which takes place in Stornoway next weekend (Oct 12).

Hereward Proops and Kathleen Milne, two representatives from the group of volunteers who run the event, were in London on Thursday to pick up the Creative Lives Award for Scotland at what has been described as “an inspirational ceremony”.

Hereward said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won. It has been the biggest privilege to see OH!CON grow over the past few years from a mere ‘Wouldn't it be cool if . . .’ idea to become a popular annual event on the Isle of Lewis.

"We started off as a handful of volunteers and have seen our numbers swell to form a welcoming, inclusive community where people feel safe enough to openly and proudly fly their nerd flag high.”

Fellow organiser Kathleen said: “OH!CON started out as a way to bring like-minded people together, but we were bowled over at the reception the con received. In a very traditional area where comic cons are not the norm, the event seemed to inspire people from all different backgrounds to attend. The event transcended so many barriers, and people came together regardless of culture, gender, age or neurotype.

“The best thing about OH!CON was seeing young people unafraid to attend in costume, and feeling welcomed and safe. There tends to be a lot of bullying at schools in the isles, and in an area with a small population, it’s hard to be different, to be ‘yourself’. We truly believe that our event provides people with the space and confidence to be themselves and embrace their individuality through creativity.”

The Creative Lives charity champions community and volunteer-led arts activity and celebrates the achievements and projects providing creative activity for people of all ages and abilities. There are Creative Lives Awards for Scotland, England, Ireland/Northern Ireland and Wales.

OH!CON is a comic con celebrating comics, art, science fiction, fantasy, film, animation, gaming, design, cosplay and other creative pursuits. It arguably plugged a gap in the activities on offer in Lewis and Harris and brought like-minded people together.

It was first held in Stornoway in 2022 and proved so popular that organisers decided to make it an annual event. A year later, OH!CON 2023 attracted nearly 500 people, enjoying the programme, with the cosplay events proving particularly popular and showcasing the creativity and artistry of the community.

Creative Lives Award organisers said the cosplay masquerades, where many costumes were homemade and participants would walk around in character, were a particular “highlight”.

This year OH!CON is based at An Lanntair and takes place on October 12. Day passes and workshop tickets need to be booked via their website.

Robin Simpson, Chief Executive of Creative Lives said: “This year’s winners demonstrate - yet again - the vital role such groups play in building stronger, more resilient communities. At a time when so many are experiencing isolation and uncertainty, these groups offer a lifeline of connection, shared purpose and joy.”