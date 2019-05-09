Peppa Pig walk success and more Peppa fun on its way

More than 100 Peppa Pig fans joined a charity walk in Stornoway on Saturday May 4th raising over £700 for Save the Children.

And Peppa fans can look forward to a further Peppa-themed event on May 18th with screening of the new film at An Lanntair which will include a collection for Save the Children which will be added to the Stornoway walk’s fundraising total.

Another Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Walk is also due to take place in Benbecula on June 15th at Market Stance, Rueval at 11am organised by the Uist Youth Voice.

The Stornoway walk was organised by local parents in conjunction with the Lewis branch of Save the Children and sponsored by Western Isles Lottery who also provided the mascot costumes.

Vital support was received from Bayhead Community Association who are striving to improve the Park area.

The Walk set off from Bayhead Park with Peppa and George leading the half mile loop before returning to the park for playtime on a bouncy castle and the presentation of certificates and goodies for all.

Organiser Michelle Macleod: “We want to say a big thank you to all who took part in this year’s walk and to all who donated and to all local businesses and organisations who supported the event.

“We are so grateful to Western Isles Lottery for the sponsorship and to the team at the Comhairle’s Multimedia event who created a unique Gaelic version of the Muddy Puddle certificate meaning that over 100 children received a bilingual certificate.

“We also wish to thank MG ALBA who donated Peppa Pig Gaelic Peppa DVDs which went down very well with our Muddy Puddle walkers.

“We were delighted to receive a donation of fruit from the Co-op superstore Macaulay Road which kept the children going on the day!

“We are very pleased to hear that another Peppa Pig walk will take place in Benbecula next month organised by the Uist Youth Voice which will also raise funds for the vital work of Save the Children.”

A craft market in the Bridge Centre on Bayhead last Saturday also raised funds towards the fundraising total.

If anyone would like to contribute to the funding total you can still donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-macleod5 or if your little one took part and didn’t receive a certificate, please contact Michelle Macleod on michellemacleod38@gmail.com or through the Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Walk Stornoway Facebook page.