Photo Gallery - Red Arrows swoop into Stornoway

The famous Red Arrows, the RAF’s aeronautical display team, swooped into Stonroway yesterday evening and treated keen-eyed Islanders with some impressive formation flying.

The 12 fighter jets flew into Stornoway airport after 6pm last night.

The team spent the night in Stornoway, their first UK landfall after 11 weeks touring the USA and Canada.

The team will return to their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire today.

Thanks to Gazette reader Murdo MacDonald for his photos capturing the Red Arrows on their approach into Stornoway and the jets neatly lined up at the airport.