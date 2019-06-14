Plans for new cancer support centre in Stornoway

A new project which will offer added support to local cancer patients has been launched by Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative (WICCI).

A trial project is to start from the group’s new base in Cromwell Street, Stornoway which will provide a centre for cancer patients – physically based in town – but deliverable throughout the Western Isles.

The aim is to provide two treatment rooms offering a range of complimentary therapies and counselling, and a congregational space to deliver group activities, information and support.

The services offered will be available to anyone who is affected by cancer, who wish to take some control over their wellbeing on the road through treatment.

Cancer affects so much more than the body so the hope is - in some way - to support cancer patients in the Western Isles through this life-changing chapter.

WICCI have launched a GoFundMe page: CLICK HERE in order that they can raise money to support the creation of these new spaces.

The group hope to raise £5,000.

A statement from the group, details: “The new unit is beside Kopi Java on Cromwell Street and we are hugely indebted to the landlord who has helped us with the fitting out of the unit to help us achieve this vision.

“His support and flexibility has enabled us to start this project with the aim of building and growing in the years to come.

“Whilst the running costs of the project are covered for the next year, fundraising begins in earnest next year to continue the project beyond 2020 and we are already working on discussions with funders to secure support for us to do this.

“However, we are facing a shortfall in the initial refurbishment costs of our new premises, which we could cover in our existing budget, but we would much prefer to use this to offer more services for our members.

“Therefore, we are asking for the help of individuals and businesses in the Western Isles to raise £5,000 which will help cover the following costs:

• Our initial deposit

• Floor coverings

• External Signage

• Internal alterations not covered by the landlord such as sound proofing, lighting and extra electricals in the building.

“Any donations are very gratefully received to help us reach our target of £5,000.

“If any local businesses or individuals wished to offer a significant donation, we would be happy to formally recognise this support in our new centre.”

The group are aiming to be in the new building from July, with the new services to be up and running by the beginning of September.

If you are a therapist or counsellor who may be interested in delivering services to members, WICCI ask that you to get in touch with them at: office@wicci.org.uk.

The group added: “We will also be looking for volunteers, who have been through cancer treatment, who would be willing to come into the centre on a couple of occasions per week to meet with anyone who comes in for a chat, share advice and offer support.

“If you think you are able to provide this vital service, please get in touch.”