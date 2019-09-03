Primary One Class Photos Tong Primary Gaelic Medium Primary 1 class. It is the first days at school for these little islanders, who started Primary One in August. Can you spot your star pupil? Back Primary 1 Gaelic Medium Class. If you would like to order a Primary One class photo, get in touch with us at: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk Stornoway Primary 1 Class A Stornoway Primary 1 Gaelic Medium Class Just one little boy started in Primary 1 at Breasclete School this year. Stornoway Primary 1 Class B Tong Primary 1 Class Back Primary 1 Class Congratulations to James Mackenzie on Northern Meeting success