Promoting new powers to regulate short lets

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has given his backing to an announcement that councils will be handed powers to regulate and control short term holiday lets.

The move follows concerns that the number of short term accommodation lets across Scotland, offered by platforms such as Airbnb, is restricting the volume of available residential properties available.

Alasdair Allan is encouraging island residents to have their say on the Scottish Government’s plans as part of an online consultation that runs until July 19th.

The proposal is part of a package of new housing initiatives announced at the SNP’s spring conference in Edinburgh – including a new £150 million scheme to help young people get on the property market.

Alasdair Allan said: “While short term letting sites, such as Airbnb, have helped contribute to Scotland’s booming tourism industry, there are concerns that they may make it more difficult for people in some tourism hotspots across the Western Isles to find permanent homes.

“I’ve heard from many constituents who are concerned about this issue and I know it will affect different communities in different ways. I would encourage everyone to ensure their views are heard in the consultation.”

See the consultation at: https://consult.gov.scot/housing-services-policy-unit/short-term-lets/consultation/subpage.2016-07-07.1474135251