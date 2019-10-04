Public meetings in Uig, Carloway and Tarbert will explore Health and Social Care issues

Public meetings, run by Community Led Support, will be held in Uig, Tarbert and Carloway next week to discuss and explore Health and Social Care issues.

The meetings in Uig and Carloway will focus on keeping people healthy and well at home for as long as possible in their own communities.

Themes for discussion will include:

Better outcomes for people who use services – with easier access & more responsive

Creating a holistic, person-centred delivery of services - that empowers people

Have awareness of and trust in more person-friendly services

Helping people maximise their potential, be valued & connected in their community

Helping communities become resilient and sustainable through the whole community being involved and empowered and making the best of community assets

Better use of resources across the system – Best Value

The Tarbert meeting will be around Community Led Support for people with learning disabilities.

Themes will include:

Helping people maximise their potential, be valued & connected in their community

Helping communities become resilient and sustainable through the whole community

Being involved and empowered and making the best of community assets

Making better use of resources across the system – Best Value

The meetings are scheduled for:

Tuesday 8th October, Uig Community Centre, 4-7pm

Wednesday 9th October Tarbert Community Centre 10-1pm

Wednesday 9th October, Carloway Community Centre 4-7pm

If you intend to attend any of the meetings please contact Catriona at Catriona-Mackenzie@cne-siar.gov.uk or telephone 01851 822706 to assess numbers for tea, soup and sandwiches.