Raising money for family following tragedy

Nearly £9,000 of a £10,000 target has been raised to help the family of a man who tragically drowned while on holiday in Eriskay.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by residents on the island after James Smith, 37, from Chester, passed away earlier this month after his inflatable drifted into the sea off Eriskay.

The fundraising page has already raised £8,478 to help send his body home to Chester where he lived with his partner and his two children.

The post on GoFundMe reads: “James was an amazing partner and great friend to Gina.

“Their wonderful children Jack, 13 and Ruby, 6 always made him proud. Gina and James were together for 15 years and despite suffering with MS, he always put his family first.

“He loved football and was a lifelong Everton supporter. He was a wonderful family man that was loved by all.

“This page has been created to offer financial support and to help the family get James back home.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jc7g8d-james?pc=fb_dn_postdonate_r