Remembrance Day parade and commemorations

Today, November 11th 2019 at 11am, the nation marked Armistice Day.

This year marks 101 years since the end of the First World War and over the Remembrance Weekend, and this morning, a range of tributes and commemorations took place locally and across the country.

In the lead up to the Remembrance Weekend, Lewis in support of Poppy Scotland’s Light Up Red Appeal, floodlit the Lewis War Memorial in a red glow thanks to special filters fitted to its existing spotlights.

At the Old Knock School in Point there was also a projection of images of some of the islanders who made the ultimate sacrifice in World Wars One and Two.

On Sunday, November 10th there were many Remembrance Day services at Island churches and communities turned out to remember at their local war memorials.

Featured here are some of the images captured from the Remembrance Parade which took place from Stornoway town centre to the Lewis War Memorial and at the War Memorial itself.

If you have images from your local Remembrance Day commemorations that you would like to share with the Gazette’s readership please send your pictures to: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk