Roadshows for the fishing community in Scotland

The MCA is hosting a series of roadshows with fishing communities to answer questions and talk about new and existing requirements for their boats,

It follows work to develop a new Code of Practice for Small Fishing Vessels which picks up on Marine Accident Investigation Branch recommendations to improve safety for all fishermen.

Over the last ten years, 46 people have died on fishing vessels of less than 15m and the MCA is working with others to try and reduce the risk in one of the most dangerous industries in the UK.

Ports the MCA intend to visit in Scotland are listed below.

Full details, including venues, dates and times will be updated at http://hmcoastguard.blogspot.com/. Please check back for information on other dates.

Ian Blair from the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: “We’re putting a lot of effort into this to ensure we meet and speak with as many people in the fishing industry as we can about what’s changed and what the new proposals are.

“Fishing is the most dangerous industry in the UK and together we have to do everything we can to help reduce the risks to those whom carry out this incredible work.”

Roadshow dates

Kirkwall: Monday 30 September, 18:00–21:00, St Magnus Centre, Palace Rd, Kirkwall, KW15 1PA

Stornoway: Tuesday 1 October,12:00–15:00, Stornoway Townhall, 20 South Beach, Stornoway, HS1 2BJ

Lerwick: Wednesday 2 October, 10:00–13:00, Lerwick Town Hall, Main Hall, Lerwick, Shetland, ZE1 0HB

Fraserburgh: Friday 4 October, 9:00–12:00, Fraserbugh Leisure Centre, Sea Forth Street, AB43 9BB

Troon: Monday 28 October, 13:00–16:00, RNLI Station, Fish Dock, Troon

Tarbert Loch Fyne: Tuesday 29 October, 10:00–13:00, Templars Hall, Campbeltown Road, Tarbert, PA29 6SX

Ullapool: Thursday 31 October, 10:30–13:30, Ullapool Ferry Terminal Shore Street, Ullapool, IV26 2UH