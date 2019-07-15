Royal honour for Isle of Lewis fundraisers

Isle of Lewis fundraiser Amy MacAulay, Chair of the Cancer Research UK Isle of Lewis local fundraising committee, last week attended the Royal Garden Party in the presence of The Queen, in recognition of the inspiring feats of fundraising by the amazing Isle of Lewis committee in their local community.

The event, which took place at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh, acknowledges the remarkable efforts in fundraising, volunteering and public service made by people across the UK.

Amy, Chair of the Isle of Lewis Committee, represented her committee who have been fundraising for over 44 years.

Throughout this time the committee have raised an incredible £1.2m for life saving research.

Their fundraising repertoire includes hosting a wonderful variety of events all year round from glamorous Ladies Lunches to Running Challenges and are always thinking of new and exciting ways to get the whole community involved.

Amy said: “It was a real honour to be representing my amazing Committee and Cancer Research UK at the Royal Garden Party, what a lovely day.

“If anyone would like to support any of our upcoming fundraising events or has their own ideas to contribute and fundraise for Cancer Research UK then please get in touch with the Committee on our Facebook page ‘Cancer Research UK Isle of Lewis Committee’ we would love to hear from you.”

Trudy Stammer, Head of Volunteer Fundraising at Cancer Research UK, said: “The Royal Garden Party is such a special day and we were so proud to have Amy represent her Committee and Cancer Research UK at this event – it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the amazing fundraising that takes place in Scotland and for the charity to say thank you for all their fantastic work.

“The long-term support of local fundraising groups and committees such as these are crucial to the continued success of Cancer Research UK. We know that one in two of us who are born after 1960 will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime. However, thanks to our wonderful supporters, we’ve seen some incredible progress.

“Our research has played a role in developing 8 of the world’s top 10 cancer drugs, while over the last 40 years our work has helped double breast cancer survival.

“All of this would not be possible without people like Amy, and the Isle of Lewis Committee whose fundraising has made an enormous difference and will go a long way in helping to achieve the charity’s ambition of 3 in 4 people surviving their cancer by 2034.”