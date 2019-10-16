Scottish Government seeks assurances over Uist dental plan

The Scottish Government is ‘seeking assurances’ from NHS Western Isles (NHSWI) over its plans plans to centralise dental services in Uist in the Uist and Barra Hospital in Balivanich, with a mobile dentist service providing dental care for care homes and in other local community settings.

In a statement issued this week, the Scottish Government said: “We are currently seeking assurances from NHS Western Isles on particular aspects of the new service, including the outreach component.

“It is essential that the new service is sustainable and continues to meet the health needs of the local population.”

Last week, Western Isles MSP Dr Alasdair Allan confirmed that he had recently met with Scottish Government Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, Joe Fitzpatrick MSP, to discuss the dental plan.