Scottish Schools Championships win for Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band

Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band (SLPB) returned home on Monday after having won second place in the popular ‘Freestyle Competition’ and a sixth place out of 21 entries in their Pipe Band Competition at the annual Scottish Schools’ Pipe Band Championships held this year in Kilmarnock.

SLPB performed a very lively and entertaining set in the Freestyle section and managed to wow the audience as well as the panel of well known judges - Craig Munro, Gary West, Lorne MacDougall and Stevie Small.

The set included some technical Gordon Duncan compositions on the pipes, traditional Gaelic singing, an ensemble of different drums, as well as backing from piano, bouzouki and electric guitar.

The display was further complimented by a trio of Premier Highland Dancers.

The judges praised Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band for the musicality which they brought to technically demanding tunes, and their ability to play modern tunes in a traditional idiom, which they said was a pleasure to listen to.

In the Pipe Band competition, Sgoil Lionacleit secured a commendable overall sixth place with the drum core achieving fourth in their section.

SLPB have a busy schedule ahead and the association made up of tutors, parents and supporters would like to thank the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust, CnES Education Department, and the community, as well as individuals who support them financially and in so many other ways.