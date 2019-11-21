Sgoil an Rubha success at Gaelic Awards

At the Scottish Gaelic Awards held this week, Sgoil an Rubha’s Iolaire play, ‘An Oidhche Mus Do Sheoil I’, secured the Community, Heritage and Tourism Award.

The Iolaire play, ‘An Oidhche Mus Do Sheoil I,’ was performed by pupils at Sgoil An Rubha as part of their Iolaire project to highlight the impact the Iolaire disaster had on the Point district in the Isle of Lewis.

The play was written by Cllr Alasdair Macleod and produced and directed by Marisa MacDonald with huge input from members of the Point community.

Fifty servicemen from Point were on the Iolaire that fateful night and only 11 survived this grim experience.

The 50 servicemen were played by pupils from Sgoil An Rubha and each pupil was assigned the name of a serviceman as they came on stage in the opening scene, speaking their names, ages and the village they were from.

The full story of the Iolaire was performed on stage by the pupils from the time the ship left Kyle of Lochalsh until it ran aground on the Beasts of Holm on that fateful New Year’s morning 1919.

Thirty-nine pupils left the stage dressed in black t-shirts and 11 were in white t-shirts to depict those who perished and those who survived.

The pupils left the stage to the singing of Psalm 23 in Gaelic.