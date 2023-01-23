Sir E Scott school band set for Celtic Connections performance

Sir E Scott pupils make up the band Alt.

The band ‘Alt’ are made up of four pupils in Anna Macleod (vocals, guitar, piano), Fiona Langley (vocals, piano), Ellie-Ceit Johnson (vocals) and Isla Scott (vocals, guitar).and the girls will play at the world famous festival, performing on the illustrious stage of Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, February 3.

Posting on the school’s official social media site, they wrote: “Some very exciting news. After a successful application, 'Alt' have been selected to perform at Celtic Connections.’

The girls were selected from 460 applicants to perform on the 'Danny Kyle Open Stage’ at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, as part of this year's programme.

All four are senior pupils at Sir E Scott and are no strangers to performing, having successfully competed at many National Mods and local events.

Fiona is a member of NYCOS, a multi-instrumentalist and Western Isles Junior Young Musician of the Year 2022; Ellie Ceit is a soloist and seasoned Mod winner; Isla a solo artist and composer, who has recently supported headline acts at An Lainntair; and Anna, a multi-instrumentalist who has been accepted to study this year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. All are also members of the hugely successful Sir E Scott Mod Choir.

Music teacher and guru Ian ‘Costello’ Maciver helped put the group together and after performing at some key school events, those in the audience urged them to record their music... and so they did!

A taster of three of the band’s tracks can be heard on Sir E Scott’s Facebook page and will be released on their forthcoming EP, which they recorded at Stornoway’s Wee Studio under the guidance of Keith Morrison.

The school plan to have a limited number of CDs available very soon and will cost £5 each.

Anyone wishing to pre-order a copy can do so by emailing with your requirements and contact details to [email protected]

Any additional funds raised will go to Sir E Scott School.

