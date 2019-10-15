Smell of gas delivered to Stornoway’s homes and businesses is changing

Gas distribution company SGN is changing the smell of the gas distributed in Stornoway’s gas network from Monday, October 28th.

SGN is the network that distributes natural and green gas to 5.9 million homes and businesses across the south of England and Scotland.

This includes the gas distributed in Stornoway which is liquified petroleum gas (LPG). LPG is completely odourless and does not naturally have any smell. An odorant is added to the gas before it enters Stornoway’s gas network, so that any gas leaks can be smelled and reported for everyone’s safety.

Project Engineer Luke Macdonald, who has been managing the changeover, explained the change in odour: “Currently, we use Tetrahydrothiophene to add what’s described as an oily or tarry smell to our gas.

“The replacement odorant – Ethyl Mercaptan – is generally described as more organic and likened to the smell of decaying vegetation.

“You may already be familiar with this smell from using portable gas cylinders for camping or barbecues.

“Please remember, if you smell gas at any time, before, during or after this change, call the National Gas Emergency number as soon as you can on 0800 111 999.”