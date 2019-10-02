Stornoway contribution to training trip - emergency vehicles on their way to Moldova

A fire engine serviced by volunteers in Stornoway is joining three other emergency vehicles being sent by Highland-based charity Blythswood Care to Moldova in Eastern Europe.

Now working in partnership with the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association (SERA), Blythswood Care has already sent 60 fire engines and ambulances to Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

“We’ve had terrific support from firefighters and others from the Isle of Lewis,” says Blythswood’s head of projects, Finlay Mackenzie.

Leaving on Wednesday, September 25th firefighters Alex Maclennan, Ian Murray, and David Campbell (pictured) are joining nine colleagues from the Edinburgh area and from Shetland to take two fire engines and two ambulances on the 2,000 mile journey across Europe.

As well as delivering the vehicles, they will give local fire crews five days of intensive training in the use of the new equipment.

“Since our first visit to Moldova ten years ago, regulations there have been changed to allow firefighters to deliver first aid, in the absence of medics,” says Finlay Mackenzie.

“Equipment and training delivered by our volunteers result in lives saved.”