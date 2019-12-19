The Stornoway Street Pastors are part of a National group of people who go out onto the streets at weekends to make sure that folk keep safe.

They are out often until 3am, helping people who have been out celebrating and got separated from their friends or have difficulty in getting home.

They hand out free waterproof ponchos , thermal blankets, flip flops and water.

This weekend the Stornoway group are holding a Fundraising Carol Concert on Saturday 21st at 7pm in the Town Hall. Entry by donation.

Come and support them! All welcome for an hour of Carols and music with hot chocolate afterwards.

Their AGM will be beforehand at 6pm.