Stornoway visitor centre to close for facelift

Stornoway’s Visitor Information Centre is to close temporarily this month for a facelift.

VisitScotland’s iCentre in Cromwell Street will close from 12 February for five weeks during the refurbishment.

During that period, VisitScotland staff will move to the Stornoway Ferry Terminal where they will continue to offer visitor information at the same operating hours as the iCentre (Monday and Tuesday, Thursday to Saturday, 10am-4pm).

The iCentre revamp forms part of the new approach to strengthen visitor information availability in the Outer Hebrides.

VisitScotland has been working with local destination management organisation, Outer Hebrides Tourism, to offer visitors to the Outer Hebrides a wide-range of easily accessible choices to obtain information.

This approach has included the creation of a network of eight “Welcome Points” – a selection of businesses located across the islands.